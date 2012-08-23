Aug 23 Britain's Premier Foods Plc would sell its sweet spreads and jellies business to U.S.'s Hain Celestial Group Inc for 200 million pounds ($316.07 million), its third sale of business this year.

While the sale would help Premier Foods cut its ballooning debt built up during a spending spree before the 2007 credit crunch, it would help Hain Celestial Group expand in the United Kingdom.

"The acquisition of the Premier Foods brands furthers our goal to expand in the United Kingdom with the addition of ambient grocery products," Hain Celestial's Chief Executive Irwin Simon said.

Premier Foods, the owner of a string of iconic British food brands like Hovis bread, Batchelors quick meals, Mr. Kipling cakes and Loyd Grossman cooking sauces, said the agreement includes the sale of its Hartley's, Robertson's, Frank Cooper, Keiller, Gales and Sun-Pat brands.

With the three sales this year, Premier Foods would raise 275 million pounds of the 330 million pounds in disposal proceeds it aimed to achieve by June 2014.

The company sold its flour brand Elephant Atta and Sarson's vinegar business this year for a total of 75 million pounds.

The disposals would cut the company's net debt 22 percent since the first half, Premier Foods' Chief Executive Michael Clarke said. Net debt at Premier Foods was 1.3 billion pounds as at June 30.

Premier Foods shares closed at 66.25 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange while Hain Clestial shares closed at $56.75 on the Nasdaq.