LONDON, June 15 Britain's Premier Foods agreed
to sell its vinegar and sour pickles unit, including the famous
Sarsons vinegar brand, to Japan's Mizkan as part of an ongoing
bid to turn around its struggling business by getting rid of
non-core assets.
The deal was agreed for a cash consideration of 41 million
pounds ($63.7 million), Premier Foods, said in a statement, and
is expected to complete by the end of July.
Chief Executive Michael Clarke said the move was "another
important step" in the strategy of focusing on core brands.
The group is grappling with high levels of debt and tough
trading conditions as consumers face lacklustre growth in wages
and worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
The maker of Hovis bread and Bisto gravy pledged to focus on
eight key brands, which also include Mr. Kipling cakes and
Sharwood's curry products, as part of the terms of a debt
restructuring agreement struck in March.
The company said the proceeds from the sale would be used to
pay down debt.
Sarsons malt vinegar, first created in 1794, became known
for its former advertising slogan - "Don't say vinegar, say
Sarsons." The company says on its website that every day, nearly
9 in 10 portions of chips are served with Sarson's vinegar.
The unit also includes the Haywards brand of pickles in
vinegar and the Dufrais speciality vinegar brand.
The products are mostly manufactured at the company's
Middleton site, near Manchester in northern England, and all
employees are expected to work for the buyer once the sale
process is complete, Premier Foods said.
"We are excited to acquire two strong and iconic brands that
have such a deep heritage in the UK. Sarson's and Haywards are
beloved by consumers," said Mizkan Chief Executive Kazuhide
Matazaemon Nakano VIII.
($1 = 0.6434 British pounds)
