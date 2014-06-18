(Adds details, quote)
LONDON, June 18 Premier Foods, the
British maker of Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy, cut its
forecasts for annual sales growth at its key brands due to the
country's "subdued" grocery market.
The company on Wednesday said, however, its outlook for
full-year profit was unchanged as its cost-cutting programme
would offset the lower sales.
Premier Foods had expected to grow sales of its "power
brands" which includes Batchelors soup products and Ambrosia
custard treats by 2 to 3 percent over 2014, but reassessed its
forecast after second quarter sales fell behind expectations.
The retailers who sell Premier Foods products are facing the
slowest rate of growth in Britain's grocery market since 2005,
illustrated by tough trading at UK supermarkets like Tesco
and Morrisons.
"While Power Brands sales for the second quarter are
anticipated to be negative and below the company's expectations
due to subdued grocery markets, profit expectations for the
twelve months to 31 December 2014 remain unchanged," the company
said in a statement.
Currently analysts expect Premier Foods to post pretax
profit of 82 million pounds ($138 million) for 2014 according to
Thomson Reuters data.
After a costly acquisition spree, Premier Foods has spent
the past few years selling assets, reshaping its business and
cutting costs to help reduce debt, pinning its prospects on
growing a streamlined group of high-margin grocery brands.
In March, it undertook a 1.13 billion pound refinancing
package designed to reduce its borrowings, and also struck a new
pensions agreement.
Premier Foods also on Wednesday said it planned to develop a
stand-alone joint venture to process and pack powdered products
at one of its facilities in a deal which should improve
efficiency, and that its logistics business had made progress
with cutting costs.
Shares in Premier Foods, which have risen 12 percent in the
last month, closed at 57.50 pence, valuing the company at 474
million pounds.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)