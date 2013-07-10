LONDON, July 10 Premier Foods PLC :
* Reorganisation of milling business to strengthen customer
focus and adjust
capacity to market
* Barry mill closure proposed
* Restructuring guidance for 2013 unchanged
* Dedicated management structure will be established to oversee
the company's
rank hovis free trade business
* Will invest an additional c.£1million in improving the
capability of its
Southampton and wellingborough sites
* Consultations with the employees in barry will begin over the
coming days
* Expected costs for restructuring of the business announced
will remain
unchanged at approximately £28 million
* closure expected by the end of October 2013, resulting in the
loss of around 43 employees plus a smaller number of local
contractors
