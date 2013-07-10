LONDON, July 10 Premier Foods PLC : * Reorganisation of milling business to strengthen customer focus and adjust

capacity to market * Barry mill closure proposed * Restructuring guidance for 2013 unchanged * Dedicated management structure will be established to oversee the company's

rank hovis free trade business * Will invest an additional c.£1million in improving the capability of its

Southampton and wellingborough sites * Consultations with the employees in barry will begin over the coming days * Expected costs for restructuring of the business announced will remain

unchanged at approximately £28 million * closure expected by the end of October 2013, resulting in the loss of around 43 employees plus a smaller number of local contractors * Source text for Eikon: