UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Nov 20 Premier Foods PLC : * To close two bakery sites in Greenford and Birmingham during the course of
2013 * Removing approximately 130 distribution routes * To close distribution operations in Greenford, Birmingham, Mendlesham and
Plymouth * Proposals are expected to result in approximately 900 fewer jobs across the
company's bread division
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources