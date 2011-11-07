LONDON Nov 7 Britain's biggest food group
Premier Foods won an extra three-month grace period from
its lenders on Monday as it secured a deal whereby its banks
agreed to defer a financial covenant test to the end of March
2012.
The group, whose brands include Ambrosia, Batchelor's, Hovis
and Mr. Kipling is struggling with hefty debts of 1.3 billion
pounds ($2.1 billion) after an acquisition spree and feeling the
squeeze of a sharp rise in commodity costs and weak consumer
demand in Britain.
The deferral now gives Premier until March 31 to meet its
covenant test instead of December 31, 2011 previously. It said
the deal forms part of its talks about longer term refinancing
and also confirms ongoing bank support for the business.
Premier is paying an extra 1.2 million pounds for the
three-month waiver on the covenant test which calls for a net
debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) ratio of below 3.9 times.
Chief Executive Michael Clarke, who joined from U.S. food
group Kraft Foods in mid-August, welcomed the deal and said in a
statement; "This is an important step towards securing a longer
term financial foundation for the business".
Premier is looking to sell off some branded businesses such
as Branston Pickle and Hartley's jam as well as its
private-label business to focus instead on eight key brands --
Ambrosia, Batchelor's, Bisto, Hovis, Loyd Grossman, Mr. Kipling,
Oxo and Sharwood's.
Premier shares closed up 10 percent at 3.7 pence, to value
the group at around 105 million pounds.
($1 = 0.624 British pounds)
(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Greg Mahlich)