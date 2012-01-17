(Repeats to reach more customers)
* To cut 5 percent workforce and double cost savings
* Anticipates refinancing deal soon with banks
* Shares rise 13.2 percent to 6.5 pence
* Sees 2011 results at the lower end of forecasts
* Says expects to sell further businesses in 2012
By David Jones
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's biggest food
group Premier Foods plans to slash 600 jobs in the UK in
the face of weak consumer demand and expects 2011 profits at the
lower end of the market forecasts that were already reduced back
in October.
The group, which owns a host of top food brands such as
Hovis, Mr Kipling and Batchelors, added on Tuesday that trading
over its key Christmas period was in line with its expectations.
The job cuts amount to an acceleration of an existing cost
cutting plan, and follow a profit warning by the company in
October.
They will be made from Premier's 12,000 workforce across
head office, support sites and production plants, and will
double its cost-cutting target to over 40 million pounds ($61
million) by 2013 from its original plan for 20 million pounds.
The company, struggling with hefty debts after a buying
spree and tough trading conditions, said talks with its banks
over a re-financing package are continuing and an agreement is
expected soon while it looks to sell more non-core businesses.
Analysts focused on the deeper cost cuts and refinancing
talks rather than 2011 trading, and its depressed shares, which
had risen as high as 288 pence some five years ago, rose 13.2
percent to 6.5 pence by 0915 GMT.
"The group is making the right noises but has a long way to
go to tempt shareholders back. Details of the re-financing will
be crucial," said analyst Charlie Mills at brokerage Credit
Suisse.
The group said trading profit for 2011 will now come in at
the lower end of market expectations which were 170-197 million
pounds, and most analysts were moving to cut their forecasts.
New Chief Executive Michael Clarke, who joined in the summer
from Kraft Foods, is focusing the group on eight of its biggest
brands: Hovis, Ambrosia, Mr Kipling, Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman,
Bisto, Oxo and Batchelors, while it has sold off other non-core
businesses to cut debt.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported it plans to sell its
Hartley's jams and Haywards pickles businesses to cut debt
further and help meet its borrowing rules.
The group added it will doubling consumer marketing to over
40 million pounds in 2012 from around 20 million in 2011 as six
of its eight key brands will be back on TV advertising in this
quarter and the remaining two to follow soon.
"While arguably jam tomorrow, the jam feels reasonably sweet
to us...but we continue to think the share price will be driven
by the terms of any prospective refinancing rather than
retrospective trading," said analyst Martin Deboo at brokers
Investec Securities.
($1 = 0.6524 British pounds)
