* Faces higher cost of borrowing from 2014

* Must raise 330 mln stg from asset sales by June 2014

* Year trading profit down 29 percent to 173.7 mln stg

* New CEO blames under-investment, poor customer relations

* Shares down 4.2 percent (Adds details)

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, March 19 Premier Foods, Britain's biggest food manufacturer, said it would have to sell more assets as sliding profits and rising borrowing costs ramp up the pressure on its new chief executive to turn the business around.

The maker of Bisto gravy and Hovis bread is grappling with debt of close to 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) which it built up during a spending spree prior to the 2007 credit crunch.

Tougher trading conditions and rising costs have since exacerbated its woes and sent its shares crashing.

Premier Foods said on Monday that, under the terms of a new 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) debt facility announced last week, the cost of its borrowing will rise in 2014 to 325 basis points above the London Interbank Offered Rate from 225 bps.

Under the terms of the refinancing, the group has also committed to making 330 million pounds from disposals by June 2014, in addition to the 400 million pounds raised already from the sale of brands like Quorn meat substitute and Hartley's jam.

Premier Foods shares were down 4.2 percent to 11.5 pence at 1240 GMT, compared with a high of 288 pence in 2007, and valuing the business at 276 million pounds.

"After a couple of year's breathing space, the financing costs start to ratchet up and Premier will be under bank-imposed pressure to realise disposals. So CEO Clarke and his team have precious little time to turn around this business," said Investec analyst Martin Deboo.

Chief Executive Michael Clarke, who joined Premier Foods from Kraft last September, declined to comment on which businesses would be sold.

Analysts have said the group's preserves and vinegar businesses could be sold and would fetch around 150 million pounds and 25 million pounds respectively.

Premier Foods, which owns brands such as Hovis, Mr Kipling and Batchelors, said on Monday it made a trading profit of 173.7 million pounds ($275.2 million) last year, down 29 percent on the year before.

"The performance in 2011 exposed some deep underlying issues. The company has cumulatively underinvested in its brands and failed to build strong customer relationships," Clarke told Reuters in an interview.

Clarke is looking to strengthen the group's relationships with retailers after it was hit by a row over pricing with Tesco , which led to Britain's biggest retailer temporarily refusing to stock Premier Foods' products.

"One of the first pieces of feedback I got from retailers when I joined the company was 'we would just love you to get your act together because we know we can both make good money selling more of Premier Foods' portfolio in our stores'," he said.

Clarke has introduced a strategy of focusing on eight key brands - Ambrosia, Batchelors, Bisto, Hovis, Loyd Grossman, Mr.Kipling, Oxo and Sharwood's. Seven of the brands will be backed by TV advertising in the first half of 2012.

($1 = 0.6312 British pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Adveith Nair and Mark Potter)