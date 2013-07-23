LONDON, July 23 British food producer Premier
Foods said it expected to post full-year results at the
top end of forecasts after cost cuts helped the group to report
a 50 percent leap in first-half trading profit.
The firm said it now expected free cash flow for the year to
be between 50 and 70 million pounds, higher than a previous
range of 40-60 million.
The debt-laden maker of Mr Kipling cakes and Hovis bread
said on Tuesday underlying trading profit jumped to 47.4 million
pounds ($73 million) in the six months to June 30, largely due
to 20 million pounds of cost savings delivered in the period.
The group said working with fewer suppliers would also
deliver a further 10 million pounds of cost savings in the
second half of the year and help push annual trading profit to
around the top of market expectations.
Following an action packed 2012 of refinancing and asset
disposals to help reduce debt built up before the financial
crisis, Premier Foods is shaking-up its bread unit to improve
its profitability and stepping up marketing campaigns for its
slimmed-down core portfolio of eight best-selling brands.
"A 50 percent increase in trading profit is a very
encouraging result given the highly competitive environment.
This shows that our turnaround strategy is delivering at the
bottom line," said Chief Executive Gavin Darby, adding the
restructuring of its bread business was ahead of plan.
Total underlying sales fell 0.9 percent, with a 3.2 percent
rise in best selling brands like Hovis, Ambrosia and Bisto gravy
offset by a 5.1 percent fall in lower margin products.
Net debt stood at 890.4 million pounds.
Shares in the firm closed at 85 pence on Monday, down 28
percent on six months ago, valuing the business at around 200
million pounds. ($1 = 0.6506 British pounds)