LONDON Jan 10 Premier Foods, maker of UK classics like Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy, is in talks with retailers over potential mid-single digit percentage price increases, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday, as it seeks to offset higher costs and the weak British pound.

"The situation on pricing differs between our different categories and brands and is currently under discussion with our individual retail customers," the spokeswoman said in a statement. "On average we are considering rises around the mid single digit mark."

