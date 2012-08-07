Aug 7 Britain's Premier Foods Plc said first-half profit rose 3 percent on strong sales of its key brands, and reaffirmed its full-year expectations while remaining cautious amid the current economic environment.

The owner of a string of iconic British food brands like Hovis, Batchelors, Mr. Kipling and Sharwood's said trading profit from ongoing business rose to 72.2 million pounds ($112.75 million) for January-June from 70.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Sales from ongoing businesses were down 2.3 percent at 852.3 million pounds. Power Brands sales increased 2 percent to 418.9 million pounds, owing to strong performances by Loyd Grossman, Batchelors and Mr. Kipling.

The company is weighed down by hefty debt built up during a spending spree before the 2007 credit crunch.

Premier Foods, which had a net debt of 1.3 billion pounds as at June 30, is disposing its non-core products to focus on eight key brands including Hovis bread and Sharwood's curry range in a bid to turn around its business.

Premier Foods shares, which have risen about 22 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at 72.5 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6404 British pounds) (Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)