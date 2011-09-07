(Follows alerts)

Sept 7 Canada's Premier Gold Mines Ltd said it found high-grade gold mineralization at its fully-owned Saddle project in Nevada and that it will start drilling at its Blue Sage prospect in the near future.

The Blue Sage assets lie to the northwest of the Saddle gold project, which is in Nevada's fertile Carlin trend.

The Carlin trend is one of the world's richest gold mining districts. The Nevada-based geologic feature has since produced more gold than any other mining district in the United States.

Premier Gold shares closed at C$6.58 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)