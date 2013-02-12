UPDATE 1-Engie pulls out of UK shale gas with assets sale to Ineos
* Engie says sale is part of strategy to focus on infrastructure (Adds Engie comment, background)
Feb 12 Premier Gold Resources PLC : * 5 year extension has been granted for its exploration "cholokkaindy" licence * Board hopes to be able to establish a Maiden gold resource in 2013.
* Engie says sale is part of strategy to focus on infrastructure (Adds Engie comment, background)
* Rio to announce successor this year (Adds detail on Rio succession, analyst comment, shares)
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)