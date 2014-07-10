July 10 Premier Oil Plc :

* We have exceeded our production targets, disposed of non-core assets, received government sanction of catcher project and successfully completed our bank refinancing

* Production averaged 64.7 KBOEPD in first six months of 2014, ahead of budget and up 10 per cent on corresponding 2013 period

* In second half, we will focus again installation of Solan facilities and on progressing sea lion project

* Full year guidance of 58-63 kboepd is maintained

* Total revenues for first half 2014 will be in order of $880 million (2013 h1: $758 million)

* Profits will reflect an approximate $30 million after-tax charge recorded for estimated future abandonment costs of Balmoral area. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: