Nov 28 Premier Oil Plc

* Production from Huntington field (premier equity 40 per cent) is expected to start up this weekend, ahead of schedule

* Also notes press release issued this morning by Noreco, Premier's partner in Huntington field, regarding a write off of Huntington Fulmar (Maxwell) discovery.

* Production remains strong and above guidance: year to date production has averaged 64 KBOEPD.

* Would like to reiterate it has never attributed any value to Huntington Fulmar (Maxwell) discovery and its view of Huntington field reserves has not changed