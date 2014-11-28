Nov 28 Premier Oil Plc
* Production from Huntington field (premier equity 40 per
cent) is expected to start up this weekend, ahead of schedule
* Also notes press release issued this morning by Noreco,
Premier's partner in Huntington field, regarding a write off of
Huntington Fulmar (Maxwell) discovery.
* Production remains strong and above guidance: year to date
production has averaged 64 KBOEPD.
* Would like to reiterate it has never attributed any value
to Huntington Fulmar (Maxwell) discovery and its view of
Huntington field reserves has not changed
