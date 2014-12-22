PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 22 Premier Oil Plc
* Update on asset disposals
* Combined cash consideration of two transactions is $147.5 million
* Completed sale of non-operated interests in producing Scott, Telford and Rochelle fields to Mol Group for a cash consideration of $130 million
* Has also completed sale of its 30 per cent stake in PL359, which contains Luno II discovery, offshore Norway, to Lundin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN/ROME, March 15 Alitalia airline expects to return to profit by the end of 2019 by cutting operating and labour costs by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) over the next three years and revamping its business model for short and medium-haul flights.