Dec 22 Premier Oil Plc

* Update on asset disposals

* Combined cash consideration of two transactions is $147.5 million

* Completed sale of non-operated interests in producing Scott, Telford and Rochelle fields to Mol Group for a cash consideration of $130 million

* Has also completed sale of its 30 per cent stake in PL359, which contains Luno II discovery, offshore Norway, to Lundin