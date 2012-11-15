LONDON Nov 15 Premier Oil PLC : * Anticipates sharply increasing cash flows for both 2012 and 2013 due to

rising production, oil prices * Production is expected to increase to 75 kboepd once Huntington and Rochelle

are onstream * Production anticipated to average 65-70 kboepd for 2013 * Good progress has been made on all Premier-operated projects * Programme of 16 wells is planned to year-end 2013 targeting an unrisked net resource of over 200 mmboe