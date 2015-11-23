LONDON Nov 23 Oil producer Premier Oil
plans to allocate around $400 million a year in 2017 and 2018 to
capital expenditure (capex), it said in a presentation on
Monday, as it trims investments to the minimum of projects on
its radar.
The company said earlier this month next year's capex budget
would fall to $650 million, 38 percent lower than this year, as
projects such as its North Sea Solan oil field reach completion
and exploration spending is kept to a minimum.
Oil companies globally are grappling with persistently weak
oil prices, as global benchmark Brent crude prices remain below
$50 a barrel due to a worldwide supply glut.
In 2014, Premier Oil's capex was still at $1.2 billion, when
it had funds to spend on key projects in the North Sea.
Capex will fall to around $400 million a year in 2017 and
2018, the group said in an investor presentation posted on its
website, with spending focused on Brazil and Mexico.
The oil producer also announced last week the sale of its
Norwegian business to Norway's Det norske oljeselskap
for $120 million.
This relieved Premier Oil of some of the spending it would
have had to allocate to developing Norwegian assets.
