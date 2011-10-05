(Adds detail)

LONDON Oct 5 British oil producer Premier Oil is to buy North Sea-focused Encore Oil for around 221 million pounds ($340 million), continuing its strategy of expanding by incremental acquisitions, rather than concentrating on high-risk, high-impact exploration.

Premier said on Wednesday it was offering 70 pence per Encore Oil share, a 55 percent premium to Tuesday's close.

The London-based company also said it was on track to deliver on its stated strategy and to realize its medium-term target of pumping 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. ($1 = 0.649 pound) (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Dan Lalor)