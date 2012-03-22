* Sees benefit to Solan, Catcher fields from new UK tax
breaks
* Has cash and undrawn facilities of $1.4 bln for new deals,
exploration
* Year profit after tax up 32 pct, beats analyst forecast
* Shares up 0.5 pct
(Adds comments by CEO, analyst; updates share price)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, March 22 British oil firm Premier Oil
said it will benefit from new tax breaks unveiled in the
UK annual budget, further boosting its already healthy coffers,
and standing it in good stead to take advantage of acquisition
and exploration opportunities.
"Big thumbs up from us. I couldn't have wished for a better
result," Chief Executive Simon Lockett said on Thursday of the
expansion in the small field allowance announced by Britain's
finance minister George Osborne on Wednesday.
In the North Sea Premier's Solan oil field and three fields
within the Catcher area will all benefit from the new measures,
Lockett said.
"Based on our initial evaluation the small field allowance
changes are worth over $100 million net to Premier," said Oriel
Securities analyst Nick Copeman.
The analyst added that Osborne's other move, to give oil
firms certainty over the level of tax relief they will receive
when they come to dismantle platforms and pipelines at the end
of a field's life, should free up around $150 million of extra
capital for Premier's balance sheet.
Premier said it had cash and undrawn bank facilities of
around $1.4 billion in early 2012, giving it the firepower to
make acquisitions and explore for oil in new areas.
"Our exploration and acquisition teams are focused on
accessing further profitable growth opportunities. We are in our
strongest ever financial and operational position to take
advantage of such opportunities as they emerge," Lockett said.
The company was concentrating on growing its position by
making acquisitions in its core production areas in the North
Sea and Indonesia and Vietnam, Lockett added.
In terms of exploration, Kenya was an important future area
for the company, and it was also looking to participate in the
upcoming licencing round in Iraq, where it is partnered with
Vietnam's state-run oil firm Petrovietnam.
"If you look at the business today, in three or four years
time, it'll be throwing off a much higher level of cash flow, $2
billion a year by that point in time, and therefore we're going
to need to expand the quality and the size of the exploration
portfolio, the quality and size of the projects that we bring
through, to be able to maintain the momentum," Lockett said.
The company said annual profit after tax jumped 32 percent
to $171.2 million, beating a consensus forecast of $165 million
from a company-supplied poll of analysts, boosted by a higher
oil price.
Premier reiterated its average production target of between
60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and 65,000
boepd for 2012, 50 percent higher than in 2011, as new projects
come onstream in the North Sea.
Shares in Premier were 0.5 percent higher at 426.1 pence at
1016 GMT, valuing the firm at about 2.2 billion pounds.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Jodie
Ginsberg)