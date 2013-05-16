DUBLIN May 16 British firm Premier Oil has gained a foothold in Brazil, demonstrating that its investment in the disputed Falkland Islands's oil sector has not excluded it from other parts of Latin America, the company said on Thursday.

Premier Oil said it had been awarded three exploration blocks in Brazil, adding to a portfolio of oil assets which stretches across Indonesia to the North Sea and the British-governed Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic.

Argentina, Brazil's neighbour and a fellow member of South American trade bloc Mercosur, objects to oil exploration in the Falklands over which it claims sovereignty.

Analysts had asked whether companies would be able to be present in both Brazil's booming oil industry and the fledgling Falklands oil hub given the ties between Argentina and Brazil.

Three decades after hundreds died when Argentina and Britain went to war over the archipelago, Argentina has attempted to make life difficult for Falkland oil companies, threatening legal action and blocking the use of its ports.

"One of the things we did was talk to lots of people around the world, service companies, the Brazilians, before we even went into the Falklands to see if it was a competitive problem and we knew even before we went into the Falklands that it wasn't," Premier's finance director Tony Durrant told Reuters.

Premier agreed a $1 billion deal with small explorer Rockhopper to transform the Falklands into an oil producer last July.

The company said it paid a total of $24.5 million to secure the Brazilian blocks and will spend a further $25 million on acquiring geological data. It said it did not expect to drill a well for about two years.

Separately, Premier, which has a market capitalisation of around 2 billion pounds ($3.05 billion), also said on Thursday it was on track to produce between 65,000 and 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2013.