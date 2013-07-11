LONDON, July 11 Britain's Premier Oil lowered its guidance for 2013 production on Thursday citing difficulties in ramping up output at its North Sea Huntington field and said it would sell some assets this year.

The company, which produces oil and gas in the North Sea, Indonesia and Vietnam, said it now expected production of 63,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) this year, down from previous guidance of 65,000 to 70,000.

Premier also said it had begun the process of selling some assets and expected to conclude those divestments in the second half of the year.

The company also said it bought an additional 10 percent stake in the Bream oil project in Norway.

The Catcher oil field in the North Sea and Sea Lion off the coast of the Falkland Islands are progressing, Premier said, adding that it would update the market on the Falklands process in August.

Shares in the FTSE 250-listed company have fallen 11 percent in the last three months. They closed at 342.2 pence on Wednesday, valuing Premier at about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.7 billion).