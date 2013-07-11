LONDON, July 11 Britain's Premier Oil
lowered its guidance for 2013 production on Thursday citing
difficulties in ramping up output at its North Sea Huntington
field and said it would sell some assets this year.
The company, which produces oil and gas in the North Sea,
Indonesia and Vietnam, said it now expected production of 63,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) this year, down from
previous guidance of 65,000 to 70,000.
Premier also said it had begun the process of selling some
assets and expected to conclude those divestments in the second
half of the year.
The company also said it bought an additional 10 percent
stake in the Bream oil project in Norway.
The Catcher oil field in the North Sea and Sea Lion off the
coast of the Falkland Islands are progressing, Premier said,
adding that it would update the market on the Falklands process
in August.
Shares in the FTSE 250-listed company have fallen 11 percent
in the last three months. They closed at 342.2 pence on
Wednesday, valuing Premier at about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.7
billion).