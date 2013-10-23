LONDON Oct 23 Britain's Premier Oil cut its
output guidance for the year by up to 10 percent on Wednesday,
the second downgrade in four months, which it blamed on two
pipeline issues at projects in Britain and Vietnam.
Premier said it now expected to produce between 57,000 and
59,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2013, lower
than the 63,000 boepd it forecast in July.
Guidance earlier on in the year had been for output of
65,000 to 70,000 boepd.
"While our oil production is currently restricted by gas
export issues in both Vietnam and the UK, this has limited
impact on the long term value of those fields. Plans are in
place to address these issues," Chief Executive Simon Lockett
said.