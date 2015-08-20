LONDON Aug 20 Premier Oil has renegotiated debt covenants with banks and bondholders to mid-2017 to give it more headroom to deal with weak oil prices, the company said on Thursday.

The London-listed company, whose operations stretch from the Falkland Islands to Indonesia, reported a loss after tax of $375.2 million for the first six months of the year, following steep impairment charges on its Solan project in the North Sea.

"Like the rest of the industry, we need to be prepared for a period of sustained commodity price weakness," said Chairman Mike Welton in the company's results statement.

The company maintained its full-year production and capital expenditure guidances. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)