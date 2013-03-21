* FY profit after tax up 47 pct to $252 mln
* Proposes initial dividend of 5 pence per share
LONDON, March 21 British oil firm Premier Oil
said it planned to make a dividend payment, its first
since 1998, after annual profit soared by close to 50 percent on
booming production levels.
The company, which produces oil and gas in the North Sea,
Indonesia and Vietnam, posted profit after tax of $252 million
for 2012 compared with the $171 million it made the year before
and broadly in line with a company-supplied consensus forecast
of $255 million.
Premier's confidence in its rising cash flows, which were 66
percent higher in 2012 at $808 million, meant it proposed paying
an initial dividend of 5 pence per share. It has not paid out
any dividend under current management, not since 1998, due to a
period of investment in new projects and exploration.
Payment of the dividend is subject to board approval,
Premier said on Thursday.
The company's profits were helped by a 43 percent jump in
production in 2012 to 57,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boepd) as new projects came on stream.
Premier also said that it expected to reach milestones on
two key projects this year - the final sanction of the big
Catcher project in the North Sea, and selecting a development
plan for an oil project in the Falkland Islands.
The company last year agreed a $1 billion deal with small
British explorer Rockhopper to turn the Falkland Islands
into an oil producer, shrugging off concerns about political
tension with Argentina which claims sovereignty over the
islands.
Premier repeated it expectation that oil should start
pumping in the Falklands in 2017.
The company confirmed a production forecast made in January
of 65,000 boepd to 70,000 boepd for this year, a jump of at
least 13 percent on 2012's output.
Shares in Premier, which have risen 21 percent in the last
three months, closed at 388 pence on Wednesday, valuing the firm
at around 2 billion pounds ($3.03 billion).