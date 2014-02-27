LONDON Feb 27 Britain's Premier Oil
reported a 7 percent loss in year-on-year profit after tax on
Thursday after a string of production downgrades, saying it had
learned from planning mistakes and would improve performance
this year.
The North Sea and South East Asian-focused oil and gas
explorer expects to pay a 2013 dividend of 5 pence per share, in
line with the previous year, and plans to bring four new fields
on stream.
Full-year profit after tax fell to $234 million, towards the
higher end of analysts estimates, from $252 million the previous
year and after impairment charges of $67.9 million due to a
temporary shutdown of its Balmoral oil field in the UK.
Shares in Premier Oil were up 1 percent at 0842 GMT at 303
pence.
"It has been frustrating that, despite new production during
the year, the portfolio also suffered from some operational
issues which were largely beyond the company's control," said
Premier Oil Chairman Mike Welton in a statement.
The company heavily misjudged its production target of
75,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) announced in
2012 as its output was just 58,200 boepd last year.
"We have learned the lesson of not planning for the
unexpected and have adjusted our expectations accordingly for
the future," Welton said.
The company plans to produce 58,000-63,000 boepd this year,
with its hopes pinned on new fields in Britain, Norway and the
Falklands to add to output.
Its Solan field, in the West of Shetlands, is planned to
start production in the fourth quarter of this year.
"2014 production guidance of 58,000-63,000 boepd is
conservative," said Numis analyst Sanjeev Bahl as latest
production figures already came in higher than expected.
Average production in December was 69,000 boepd, Premier Oil
said.
The company continues its search for a replacement of its
chief executive Simon Lockett, who will remain in his post until
a successor is appointed, Premier Oil said.