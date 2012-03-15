March 15 Canada's specialty food maker
Premium Brands Holdings Corp reported a 63 percent fall
in fourth-quarter profit hurt mainly by high input costs.
The company's earnings fell to C$1.52 million, or 7 Canadian
cents a share, from C$4.06 million, or 22 Canadian cents a
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned C$2.5 million, or 13
Canadian cents per share.
Revenue for the Richmond, British Columbia-based company
rose 60 percent to C$250.6 million.
Selling, general and administrative expenses for its retail
segment more than doubled to C$25.9 million on recent
acquisitions and higher freight and fuel costs, the company said
in a statement.
Shares of Premium Brands closed at C$17.09 on Wednesday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)