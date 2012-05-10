May 10 Canadian specialty food maker Premium
Brands Holdings Corp reported a higher quarterly profit
as retail revenue rose on higher prices and a mild winter.
The company's earnings attributable to shareholders rose to
C$1.1 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, from C$922,000, or
5 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue for the Richmond, British Columbia-based company
rose 42 percent to C$218.7 million for the first quarter - the
weakest in the year.
Retail segment revenue rose 71 percent to C$134.9 million on
Easter sales and recent acquisitions.
Shares of Premium Brands closed at C$17.84 on Wednesday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)