Aug 9 Food maker Premium Brands Holdings Corp's
second-quarter profit rose 56 percent helped by retail
demand for its products and revenue from its acquisitions.
The maker of McSweeney's meat snacks and Duso's pastas and
sauces, expects retail sales growth to either exceed or be in
the top end of its forecast of organic growth of 6 percent to 8
percent for the second half of 2012.
Premium Brands, however, trimmed its 2012 adjusted EBITDA
guidance to between C$70 million and C$75 million from the
previous range of C$75 million and C$80 million as drought in
the U.S. Midwest could impact the food prices.
Net income rose to C$7 million, or 34 Canadian cents per
share, up from C$4.5 million, or 24 Canadian cents per share, a
year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 39 Canadian cents
per share.
Revenue for the Richmond, British Columbia-based company
rose 37 percent to C$251 million.
Retail segment revenue rose 65 percent to C$152.2 million,
helped in part by the acquisition of Piller's and SJ in 2011,
the company said in a statement.
Shares of Premium Brands, which has a market value of
C$366.22 million, closed at C$17.98 on Wednesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by
Akshay Lodaya)