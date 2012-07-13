* Deal for $14 a share, a 38 percent premium
* Deal not subject to financing conditions
(Adds details on Athene's past acquisition, updates shares)
July 13 Insurer Presidential Life Corp
said it agreed to be bought by a unit of Apollo-backed
Athene Holding Ltd for about $415 million in cash, a deal that
will boost Athene's retail sales and reinsurance operations.
Athene was formed in 2008 by James Belardi, former chief
investment officer of AIG Retirement Services, and Chip
Gillis, the former head of Bear Stearns' Insurance Solutions.
Bermuda-based Athene will pay $14 for each Presidential Life
share, a 38 percent premium to the stock's Thursday close.
Presidential's shares have not traded at the offer-price level
in more than four years.
The company said the merger was not subject to financing
conditions.
"The purchase of Presidential Life will create significant
opportunities for growth," Athene CEO Belardi said in a
statement.
Athene has been expanding through acquisitions. It bought
Liberty Life, which was later renamed Athene Annuity, from Royal
Bank of Canada in 2011 and Investors Insurance Corp
from reinsurer SCOR SE in the same year.
Presidential Life is based in New York. Athene Annuity does
not currently operate in the state.
Presidential Life, which sells a variety of fixed annuity,
life insurance and accident and health insurance, said its board
unanimously approved the transaction, which is slated to close
late 2012.
"(The) announcement is the result of a comprehensive process
in which the board, with the assistance of its outside advisers,
carefully considered strategic alternatives for our
shareholders," Presidential Life Chairman John McMahon said in a
statement.
Sandler O'Neill + Partners acted as the financial adviser to
Presidential Life.
Nyack, New York-based Presidential's shares, which have
fallen 11 percent in the last year, w ere up 37 percent at
$13.90, making them one of the biggest percentage gainers on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)