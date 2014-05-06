Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
By Nicola Leske, Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK May 6 Information technology consulting company Presidio Inc has tapped Barclays Plc and Credit Suisse Group AG to explore an initial public offering or a sale that could value the company at close to $1.5 billion, several people familiar with the matter said.
Founded in 2003, the Greenbelt, Maryland-based company deploys and manages technology for customers ranging from retailers to hospitals, by partnering with companies such as Cisco Systems, EMC, Microsoft and VMware.
Presidio, which competes with Computer Sciences Corporation and Insight Enterprises Inc, among others, is expected to reach revenues of $2.3 billion and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around $180 million this year, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.
All the sources asked not to be named because the matter is not public. The company, Credit Suisse and Barclays declined to comment.
Presidio is owned by private equity firm American Securities. (Reporting by Nicola Leske, Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Prudence Crowther and Dan Grebler)
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.