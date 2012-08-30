Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
The Times
FRAUD INQUIRY IS NEW BLOW TO BARCLAYS
Barclays was hit by a devastating blow on Wednesday as it admitted that it was under criminal investigation by the Serious Fraud Office over suspicious payments made in 2008 when it was seeking a rescue from investors in the Gulf.
GAZPROM FORCED TO QUIT VAST ARCTIC GASFIELD
Gazprom, Russia's state-controlled gas group, has been humiliated after it was forced to abandon one of the world's largest gasfields.
SAMSUNG FACING DECEMBER PRODUCT BAN
The U.S. court that handed Apple a victory in its patent battle against Samsung has set a December date for a potential ban on the sale of its phones in the United States.
The Telegraph
LIB DEM RICH TAX MAY FORCE MILLIONS TO REVEAL WEALTH
Millions of people would be forced to disclose the value of their homes, investments and assets under Liberal Democrat plans for an emergency tax on wealth.
SFO LAUNCHES PROBE INTO BARCLAYS PAYMENTS IN QATAR
Barclays is facing a criminal investigation into payments made to Qatar's sovereign wealth fund at the time of its investment in the bank four years ago.
UK TRANSPORT SECRETARY 'ACTED UNLAWFULLY' CLAIMS VIRGIN
Britain's Transport Secretary "acted unlawfully" and in contravention of EU law when she awarded West Coast rail contract to FirstGroup, Virgin Rail has claimed.
The Guardian
CHINA THREATENS TO BURST IRON ORE BUBBLE DOWN UNDER
China's economic slowdown has left commodity-rich Australia and its over-valued currency exposed.
The Independent
HAWKING LIGHTS PARALYMPIC FIESTA
Opening ceremony celebrates the race towards equality to open a Games that can change lives and challenge everyone.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.