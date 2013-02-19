Feb 19 The Telegraph
STERLING HITS 7-MONTH LOWS AMID CALLS FOR FURTHER WEAKNESS
Sterling struck seven-month lows against the dollar before
recovering some of its losses as a Bank of England policymaker
said the pound may need to weaken further.
ARMS SALES FALL FOR FIRST TIME SINCE MID 1990S AS BAE SLIPS
Pressure on the global defence industry was laid bare as
arms sales fell for the first time since the mid 1990s, while
BAE Systems slipped to third from second in a league
table of the biggest arms makers.
PM PLEDGES TO FIGHT FOR UK JOBS THREATENED BY BRIBERY SCANDAL
David Cameron has pledged to fight for British jobs put at
risk by a bribery scandal over an Indian defence contract.
FROZEN BURGER SALES FALL 40 PCT FOLLOWING HORSE MEAT CRISIS
Sales of frozen burgers have slumped by 40 percent as the
horse meat saga causes customers to shun own-label brands,
industry data have shown.
FIRST CAPITAL CONNECT VOTED WORST TRAIN OPERATOR
First Capital Connect has been voted the worst train
operator by commuters, according to a survey.
AVIVA TO SELL TURKISH UNIT AS IT SHRINKS ITS BALANCE SHEET
FTSE-100 insurer Aviva Plc is selling its listed
Turkish business, Aviva Sigorta, which trades on the
Istanbul Stock Exchange with a market value of 269 million
pounds.
The Guardian
NAT ROTHSCHILD SUFFERS BLOW IN BID TO REGAIN BUMI CONTROL
Nat Rothschild's bid to seize back control of the embattled
mining group Bumi has been dealt a blow after a key
investor sold his shareholding shortly before a crucial vote on
the company's future.
HEATHROW CHIEF DEFENDS STEEP RISE IN LANDING CHARGES DESPITE
REVENUE LEAP
The boss of Heathrow has defended steep rises in landing
charges that will push up air fares by saying returns to
investors now have to come first, despite a leap in revenues at
the airport on the back of record passenger numbers in 2012.
PM BEGINS INDIA VISIT WITH SHOT OVER BOWS OF TAX AVOIDERS
Highly aggressive forms of tax avoidance should be regarded
in a similar way to illegal tax evasion, David Cameron has said
as he called on businesses to pay their fare share of tax.
The Times
IBERIA STAFF VENT THEIR FURY AT IAG
Clashes broke out at Madrid's main airport Monday as police
charged at hundreds of Iberia workers striking over job cuts
imposed by the airline's parent company in London.
BRITAIN FACES BATTLE TO STOP CAP ON BANK BONUSES
Britain is mounting a frantic, last-ditch effort to head off
a cap on bankers' bonuses proposed by Brussels.
The Independent
UK LIKELY TO LOSE BATTLE OVER STRICT LIMITS ON BANK BONUSES
Britain and the City look set to be the losers in the battle
against the European parliament's plans to bring in the toughest
restrictions on bankers' bonuses since the financial crisis
began in 2008.
COSTS FORCE CARLSBERG TO BACKTRACK ON TARGETS
Carlsberg, the world's fourth-largest brewer,
today scrapped its medium-term profit margin targets, blaming
unpredictable raw material and energy costs and increased
investment in its supply chain.
BOOST FOR GREENCORE AFTER HORSEMEAT TESTS COME BACK NEGATIVE
Irish food group Greencore's shares galloped ahead
today after it said that tests had found no other traces of
horsemeat in products at its facilities.