Feb 20 The Telegraph

BHP BILLITON CHIEF MARIUS KLOPPERS TO RETIRE, PROFITS PLUNGE

BHP Billiton, the world's biggest mining company, named base metals head Andrew Mackenzie as its new chief executive and confirmed Marius Kloppers is stepping down from the top job.

BANK PAY CURBS POSE THREAT TO FINANCIAL STABILITY

Europe's tough rules to curb bank pay "fly in the face" of efforts to stabilise the financial system and would also drastically limit shareholders' power over boards, the CBI has warned.

ANDREW BAILEY APPOINTED BANK REGULATOR CHIEF

Andrew Bailey has been appointed as chief executive of the new Prudential Regulatory Authority and will become deputy governor of the Bank of England.

CITY BACKS CALL TO ACTION ON ENERGY CRISIS

Business leaders and consumer groups have echoed warnings from Ofgem that Britain is facing an energy crisis of tight supplies and higher bills, and have united to demand more action from the Government.

4G AUCTION WINNERS TO BE REVEALED

The results of the biggest airwave auction Britain has ever seen are set to be announced on Wednesday.

BP WINS RULING TO CUT POTENTIAL GULF FINE BY $3.4 BLN

BP has won a ruling that 810,000 barrels of oil captured before they entered the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 will not be counted in the upcoming civil court case.

M&S TURNS TO 'BEST OF BRITISH' FOR CLOTHING REVIVAL

Marks & Spencer has agreed a three-year deal with the British Fashion Council to collaborate on the launch of new clothing collections, supporting domestic talent, and increasing its sourcing from the UK.

BUMI BOARD ON CUSP OF DEFEATING ROTHSCHILD

Bumi Plc's board is on the brink of seeing off an attempt by financier Nat Rothschild to sack 12 of the company's 14 directors after winning the support of 2.17 percent shareholder Standard Life Investments.

'BULLYING CULTURE' BLAMED FOR HORSE MEAT CRISIS

Cattle producers have pinned the blame for the horse meat crisis on supermarkets and accused them of "short-sighted, price-led, purchasing tactics".

CAMERON EMBARRASSED OVER BRIBERY SCANDAL

Manmohan Singh, the Indian prime minister, publicly challenged David Cameron to provide British help to a corruption investigation involving AgustaWestland helicopters.

The Guardian

BP TO FIGHT GOVERNMENT'S 'EXCESSIVE' DEMANDS OVER DEEPWATER OIL SPILL

BP has announced that it will square off against the federal government in court next week to fight "excessive" claims arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil disaster.

NOVARTIS SHAREHOLDER REVOLT COSTS BOSS HIS $78 MLN 'GOLDEN GAG'

Shareholder activism over corporate pay has claimed one of its biggest victories yet after the Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis was forced to abandon the award of a $78 million "golden gag" non-compete payment to its outgoing chairman.

SPANISH PROPERTY SLUMP PUSHES REYAL URBIS OVER THE EDGE

Spain suffered its second biggest corporate crash on Tuesday when real estate giant Reyal Urbis filed for insolvency as banks lost patience with a debt-strapped company that never recovered from the country's burst housing bubble.

PPI COMPENSATION: LLOYDS FINED 4.3 MLN STG

Lloyds Banking Group has been fined 4.3 million pounds for delays in compensation payments to up to 140,000 customers who were mis-sold payment protection insurance.

OFGEM PREDICTS HIGHER ENERGY BILLS

Households are to face much higher energy bills for years to come, owing to over-reliance in the UK on imported gas, the head of Ofgem warned on Tuesday.

The Times

WE'LL FIND OUT THE TRUE VALUE OF YOUR RISKS, BANKS WARNED

Banks are continuing to hold assets that are wrongly valued, Andrew Bailey, appointed chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority told the Times, in a warning that the problems that led to the 2008 financial crisis are not yet resolved.

RBS BUSINESS MODEL 'HAS ISSUES THAT NEED WORK'

RBS continues to have "issues" with its business model that the bank needs to address, the newly appointed regulator has warned, in the latest blow for the state-owned firm.

SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE UNDER INVESTIGATION OVER PAYOFFS

Controversial severance deals of more than £1 million paid "improperly" by the Serious Fraud Office are to be investigated by the MPs' public spending watchdog.

The Independent

EU TALKS TO CAP BANKER BONUSES ARE 'THREAT TO CITY'S FABRIC'

Controversial plans to introduce a cap on bankers' bonuses across the European Union appeared to hit the buffers last night as politicians failed to reach an agreement.

EASYJET CUTTING IT FINE WITH PERMIT FOR MOSCOW FLIGHTS

One month before easyJet launches its new routes from London and Manchester to Moscow, the airline still does not have a flight permit from the Russian authorities.

CAMERON BACKS AGUSTAWESTLAND DESPITE INDIAN BRIBERY SCANDAL

David Cameron threw his weight behind UK helicopter maker AgustaWestland on a trip to India despite the company being engulfed in a corruption scandal in the country.

EQUITY RED STAR BOSS IN LLOYD'S BAN

Neil Utley, the colourful City entrepreneur, has been banned from working in the Lloyd's of London insurance market for two years and ordered to pay 130,000 pounds in costs.