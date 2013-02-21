Feb 21 The Telegraph

BANK OF ENGLAND SPLIT ON MORE QE AS GOVERNOR KING OVER-RULED

The Bank of England's fears for the health of the UK economy have been laid bare by a split among policymakers that saw the Governor over-ruled for only the fourth time after he voted for more quantitative easing.

HMV JOB LOSSES HIT 1,600 AS 37 MORE STORES CLOSE

The administrators to HMV are to close another 37 shops as they battle to secure a future for the entertainment retailer, taking the total number of job losses since it collapsed to more than 1,600.

BUDGET 2013: TRAVIS PERKINS BOSS CALLS FOR "RADICAL MEASURES"

The chief executive of builders' merchant Travis Perkins has called for the Chancellor to introduce "radical measures" to kickstart the British economy.

RECORD EMPLOYMENT 'NOT YET A SIGN OF RECOVERY'

Leading economists and industry experts refused to hail record employment figures on Wednesday as a sign of recovery, instead warning that the upturn in hiring is at odds with a weak economy and signals serious problems within the labour market.

4G AUCTION: OSBORNE LOSES OUT AS SALE RAISES JUST 2.3 BLN STG

Chancellor George Osborne was dealt a blow on Wednesday after Ofcom said its 4G auction of airwaves raised a smaller-than-expected 2.3 billion pounds for the government.

AXMINSTER CARPETS FILES FOR ADMINISTRATION

Axminster, the British carpet maker and supplier to the Queen, has filed for administration with the loss of up to 400 jobs.

BUDGET: OSBORNE CHALLENGED TO RESCUE THE HIGH STREET

The retail industry has charged the Chancellor to use the Budget to save the beleaguered high street by calling for business rates to be frozen and bureaucracy to be cut.

EX-JP MORGAN BANKER TO TAKE HELM AT MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United's executive vice chairman Ed Woodward will become the new chief executive in July after David Gill said he was stepping down, sending shares in the club down 1 percent in early trading in New York.

The Guardian

SKY MOVIES DISNEY: NEW CHANNEL TO SHOW UK TV FILM PREMIERES

Movies including Brave and Wreck-It Ralph will have their UK TV premiere on new channel Sky Movies Disney, as part of a new multi-year film output deal between BSkyB and the Hollywood studio.

IRISH FINANCE MINISTER SAYS EUROZONE RISK FACTORS RECEDING

The Irish finance minister has claimed that outside investors are prepared to return to the eurozone, in a sign that a year of turmoil in the economic bloc may be coming to an end.

RWE BOSS WARNS OVER NUCLEAR PLANT SUBSIDIES

RWE npower, one of the big six power suppliers, has warned ministers not to seal a long-term subsidy deal with the nuclear industry behind the backs of consumers and saddle them with "unnecessarily high bills" for the next 40 years.

BOEING 787 DREAMLINER'S FAILED BATTERY WAS WIRED INCORRECTLY, JAPAN SAYS

The lithium-ion battery in an All Nippon Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner was improperly wired, Japan's transport ministry said on Wednesday.

The Times

COUNTRYWIDE IN LINE FOR PUBLIC OFFERING

Countrywide has joined the queue for a flotation, saying it will return to the stock market after nearly six years in private hands.

FORMER BBC CHIEF PUTS BOSTON GLOBE UP FOR SALE

In his first significant act since joining the New York Times Co from the BBC, Mark Thompson announced his intention last night to sell the Boston Globe.

US TYRE BOSS SPARKS OUTRAGE AFTER COMPLAINING 'FRENCH WORK ONLY THREE HOURS A DAY'

The head of US tyre firm Titan has sparked uproar by mocking French workers for putting in only "three hours" a day and saying it would be "stupid" to invest in the country.

The Independent

EDF LAUNCHES 5 MILLION POUND CIVIL CLAIM AGAINST GROUP OF ACTIVISTS WHO SHUT DOWN POWER STATION

Energy company EDF has launched a civil claim for 5 million pounds in damages against a group of activists who shut down one of its gas-fired power stations in a week-long protest last year.

FSA TO PUBLISH REPORT ON LIBOR-FIXING

Britain's financial regulator is expected to publish its report into the Libor-fixing scandal early next month.

DIGITAL-FIRST CENTAUR MEDIA IS BACK ON LOOKOUT FOR BUYS

The publisher of The Lawyer and Marketing Week is ready to go on the acquisition trail again as Centaur Media chief executive Geoff Wilmot says a lengthy reshaping of the business to make it "digital-first" is now over.