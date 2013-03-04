March 4 The Telegraph

SWITZERLAND BACKS CURBS ON EXECUTIVE PAY

Voters in Switzerland have backed some of the world's toughest controls on executive pay, forcing public companies to give shareholders a binding vote on remuneration.

ANGER BUILDS IN ITALY AS OLD GUARD PLOTS FRESH TECHNOCRAT TAKE-OVER

Italy's president Giorgio Napolitano is exploring the creation of a second technocrat government to break the political log-jam and calm markets after key parties failed to reach an accord, risking a serious popular backlash.

BANK OF ENGLAND TO CONSIDER MORE STIMULUS AMID WEAK ECONOMY

Bank of England policymakers will take a crucial vote on whether to pump more money into Britain's stagnant economy this week as it weighs a weak outlook for growth against high inflation.

CVC PLOTS 500 MLN STG BID FOR MCCARTHY & STONE

A private equity firm which co-owns Saga is considering a 500 million pound tilt at McCarthy & Stone, a retirement homes developer.

AVIVA INVESTORS AWAIT DIVIDEND NEWS AMID FEAR OF CUTS

Investors will this week discover whether Aviva's new chief executive has decided to cut the insurer's dividend.

HSBC ROARS BACK WITH 15 BLN STG PROFIT

HSBC is poised to unveil one of the biggest profits in the history of banking, with analysts forecasting a surplus of about $23.4 billion (15.6 billion pounds).

CITY POURS SCORN ON TALK OF 1.5 BLN STG BID FOR ARSENAL

The City of London reacted with intense scepticism last night to reports that there is an imminent 1.5 billion pound bid for Arsenal from a Middle East consortium.

FOOTSIE CHAIRMEN TURN BLIND EYE TO CRITICS, CONTINUE TAKING BIG PAY RISES

The latest figures show that despite five years of financial crisis, the chairmen of Britain's biggest companies still seem content to take chunky pay rises.

NORTH-SOUTH SPLIT GROWS AS LONDON HOUSE PRICES CLIMB

Further evidence of the widening North-South divide in house prices emerged as a national survey reveals that three-quarters of the postcodes registering price rises are in London and the South-East.