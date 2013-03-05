March 5 The Telegraph
REGULATORS GIVE CAPITAL 'GREEN LIGHT' TO HSBC
HSBC has become the first British bank to be given
the green light by the financial regulator on its capital
position, ahead of a report expected to identify shortfalls at
several lenders.
TALKS FOR EDF ENERGY TO BUILD NUCLEAR PLANTS 'COULD FAIL
WITHIN WEEKS'
Talks between EDF Energy and the government over building
Britain's first new nuclear plant in a generation are at "crisis
point" and could fail within weeks because of deadlock over
subsidies for the project.
BANKS WITHDRAW 1.88 BLN STG FROM ECONOMY, OFFSETS RISE IN
LENDING
Britain's banks and building societies drew 13.8 billion
pounds from the state-backed Funding for Lending cheap credit
scheme (FLS) in its first five months of operation, but cut
loans to households and businesses by almost 2 billion pounds.
LANSDOWNE BOSS SIR PAUL RUDDOCK RETIRES FOR THE ARTS
Sir Paul Ruddock, one of the country's top financiers and a
major Tory party donor, is retiring as chief executive of
Lansdowne Partners, the hedge fund he co-founded in 1998, to
devote his time to the arts and charity.
GROUPON'S EX-CHIEF ANDREW MASON PAID $378.36 IN SEVERANCE
Groupon's now ex-chief executive Andrew Mason will
receive just $378.36 in his severance package, after he was
fired from the company he founded last week.
SFO'S EX-CHIEF RICHARD ALDERMAN CRITICISED OVER 1 MLN STG OF
PAYMENTS
The former head of the Serious Fraud Office has been heavily
criticised for allegedly sanctioning almost 1 million pounds of
severance payments to three departing colleagues without getting
the necessary approvals.
The Guardian
200 HSBC STAFF PAID MORE THAN 1 MLN STG IN 2012
HSBC paid 204 of its staff more than 1 million
pounds in 2012, a year when Britain's biggest bank made profits
of $20.6 billion despite being fined 1.2 billion pounds by the
U.S. authorities for helping Mexican drug barons launder money
through the financial system.
EASYJET POISED TO FLY INTO FTSE 100
EasyJet Plc, the airline founded in 1995 by Sir
Stelios Haji-Ioannou with two borrowed planes, should, by close
of trading on Tuesday, secure its place among Britain's
blue-chip companies as a member of the FTSE-100.
DEBENHAMS SHARES CRASH ON PROFITS WARNING
Debenhams Plc blamed the snow for a surprise profits
warning that sent its shares tumbling more than 14 percent on
Monday.
The Times
JAGUAR LAND ROVER TO DOUBLE CAPACITY OF WOLVERHAMPTON ENGINE
PLANT
Jaguar Land Rover is to take on another 700
workers in the West Midlands after a decision to double the
capacity of a new engine plant in Wolverhampton.
The Independent
FORMER LLOYDS CHIEF ERIC DANIELS LANDS PRIVATE EQUITY JOB
Eric Daniels, the former chief executive of Lloyds Banking
Group, showed yesterday that being discredited in the
public eye is no barrier to lucrative new roles in finance.
WARREN BUFFETT ADVISES APPLE BOSS COOK OVER DAVID EINHORN
Warren Buffett has advised Apple boss Tim Cook to
"ignore" David Einhorn, the hedge-fund manager who has been
pressing for the technology firm to return some of its giant
$137 billion cash pile to shareholders.