March 8 The Telegraph

ACCOUNTING CHANGE COULD COST BANKS BILLIONS

Banks could be hit with billions of pounds in new losses under changes to the way they are required to account for assets, in a move intended to make the financial system less prone to a crisis.

FED 'STRESS TEST': BANKS WOULD LOSE $460 BLN IF CRISIS STRUCK AGAIN

America's biggest banks would face losses of almost half a trillion dollars should a deep financial crisis and recession hit the US again, regulators said.

EUROZONE RISKS JAPAN-STYLE DEFLATION TRAP AS ECB STAYS TIGHT

The European Central Bank has cut its eurozone growth forecast to minus 0.5 percent this year and warned of glacially-slow recovery in 2014, but refused any fresh stimulus to mitigate the slump.

EX-SFO CHIEF RICHARD ALDERMAN ATTACKED OVER "SHOCKING" STEWARDSHIP

Britain's fraud-busting agency was run in a "slovenly, sloppy" way by a former chief who took 52 days foreign travel in a year and sanctioned 1 million pounds of unauthorised payoffs to colleagues, MPs heard on Thursday.

DAVID CAMERON TELLS TORY BACKBENCHERS THERE WILL BE NO UNFUNDED TAX CUTS IN THE BUDGET

David Cameron has delivered a stinging rebuke to Tory backbenchers calling for unfunded tax cuts in the Budget.

RBS TO COMPENSATE CUSTOMERS HIT BY COMPUTER GLITCH

RBS Group has promised to "put things right" for RBS, NatWest and Ulster bank customers who were unable to access their cash last night.

The Guardian

JOHN LEWIS STAFF CELEBRATE BONUS OF NINE WEEKS' PAY

The John Lewis retail chain has handed its 84,700 staff an annual bonus worth 17 percent of their salary - the equivalent of nine weeks' pay - as the employee-owned company continues to outperform its rivals.

RBS BOSS DUE TO COLLECT BONUS WORTH 700,000 STG

The Royal Bank of Scotland chief, Stephen Hester, is due to be handed a bonus worth 700,000 pounds as the bailed-out bank grapples with a new outbreak of computer problems that have left customers demanding compensation.

The Times

FRESH BLOW FOR SMALL INVESTORS AS AVIVA CHIEF SLASHES PAYOUT

Hundreds of thousands of small shareholders in Aviva were left nursing heavy losses on Thursday as the insurance group unleashed a fierce dividend cut that sent the share price spiralling.

LEGAL & GENERAL TRADER JAILED FOR TWO YEARS OVER INSIDER DEALS

The Financial Services Authority secured the first prison sentence in connection with its biggest insider trading case on Thursday when an equities dealer at Legal & General was jailed for two years.

PRICE WRANGLES PLAGUE 1.28 BLN STG DS SMITH DEAL

DS Smith is yet to agree the price it will pay for Europe's second-largest packaging company eight months after it bought it.

The Independent

FRESH COMPENSATION CLAIMS FACE RBS AND NATWEST

RBS Banking Group faces fresh compensation claims from millions of customers who were unable to withdraw cash, pay for goods and services, or carry out telephone or online banking on Wednesday night.

BANK SHRUGS OFF TRIPLE-DIP FEARS AND KEEPS QE ON HOLD

The Bank of England shrugged off fears of a triple-dip recession today as it held fire on pumping billions extra into the UK's flat-lining recovery.

650 JOBS MAY GO AS DAW MILL COLLIERY COAL MINE CLOSES

One of the UK's last remaining coal mines is to shut with the loss of up to 650 jobs.