March 8 The Telegraph
ACCOUNTING CHANGE COULD COST BANKS BILLIONS
Banks could be hit with billions of pounds in new losses
under changes to the way they are required to account for
assets, in a move intended to make the financial system less
prone to a crisis.
FED 'STRESS TEST': BANKS WOULD LOSE $460 BLN IF CRISIS
STRUCK AGAIN
America's biggest banks would face losses of almost half a
trillion dollars should a deep financial crisis and recession
hit the US again, regulators said.
EUROZONE RISKS JAPAN-STYLE DEFLATION TRAP AS ECB STAYS TIGHT
The European Central Bank has cut its eurozone growth
forecast to minus 0.5 percent this year and warned of
glacially-slow recovery in 2014, but refused any fresh stimulus
to mitigate the slump.
EX-SFO CHIEF RICHARD ALDERMAN ATTACKED OVER "SHOCKING"
STEWARDSHIP
Britain's fraud-busting agency was run in a "slovenly,
sloppy" way by a former chief who took 52 days foreign travel in
a year and sanctioned 1 million pounds of unauthorised payoffs
to colleagues, MPs heard on Thursday.
DAVID CAMERON TELLS TORY BACKBENCHERS THERE WILL BE NO
UNFUNDED TAX CUTS IN THE BUDGET
David Cameron has delivered a stinging rebuke to Tory
backbenchers calling for unfunded tax cuts in the Budget.
RBS TO COMPENSATE CUSTOMERS HIT BY COMPUTER GLITCH
RBS Group has promised to "put things right" for
RBS, NatWest and Ulster bank customers who were unable to access
their cash last night.
The Guardian
JOHN LEWIS STAFF CELEBRATE BONUS OF NINE WEEKS' PAY
The John Lewis retail chain has handed its 84,700 staff an
annual bonus worth 17 percent of their salary - the equivalent
of nine weeks' pay - as the employee-owned company continues to
outperform its rivals.
RBS BOSS DUE TO COLLECT BONUS WORTH 700,000 STG
The Royal Bank of Scotland chief, Stephen Hester, is
due to be handed a bonus worth 700,000 pounds as the bailed-out
bank grapples with a new outbreak of computer problems that have
left customers demanding compensation.
The Times
FRESH BLOW FOR SMALL INVESTORS AS AVIVA CHIEF SLASHES PAYOUT
Hundreds of thousands of small shareholders in Aviva
were left nursing heavy losses on Thursday as the insurance
group unleashed a fierce dividend cut that sent the share price
spiralling.
LEGAL & GENERAL TRADER JAILED FOR TWO YEARS OVER INSIDER
DEALS
The Financial Services Authority secured the first prison
sentence in connection with its biggest insider trading case on
Thursday when an equities dealer at Legal & General was
jailed for two years.
PRICE WRANGLES PLAGUE 1.28 BLN STG DS SMITH DEAL
DS Smith is yet to agree the price it will pay for
Europe's second-largest packaging company eight months after it
bought it.
The Independent
FRESH COMPENSATION CLAIMS FACE RBS AND NATWEST
RBS Banking Group faces fresh compensation claims
from millions of customers who were unable to withdraw cash, pay
for goods and services, or carry out telephone or online banking
on Wednesday night.
BANK SHRUGS OFF TRIPLE-DIP FEARS AND KEEPS QE ON HOLD
The Bank of England shrugged off fears of a triple-dip
recession today as it held fire on pumping billions extra into
the UK's flat-lining recovery.
650 JOBS MAY GO AS DAW MILL COLLIERY COAL MINE CLOSES
One of the UK's last remaining coal mines is to shut with
the loss of up to 650 jobs.