LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) -
The Telegraph
ACCOUNTANT JOINS BACKLASH AGAINST TAX DODGE ATTACKS - Ernst
& Young's managing partner for Europe, Mark Otty, said
a moral tax code would not work as companies have a duty to pay
the lowest rate permitted. Politicians should change the law if
unhappy with corporate ethics.
OVERSEAS CITY INVESTORS SHOW UK IS 'OPEN FOR BUSINESS' - 46
percent of Britain's biggest City firms are owned by foreign
investors, according to a report by IMAS, an independent M&A
adviser, showing that the UK is "open for business."
EXECUTIVE PAY TO BE FROZEN AT A THIRD OF LARGEST FIRMS - 38
percent of Britain's largest companies are planning to freeze
the executive pay, the highest level since 2009, according to
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
The Independent
FINAL SALARY PENSIONS CLOSING AT RECORD RATE - Only 13
percent of Britain's 6,000 final salary schemes remained open to
new workers, a drop of one third from 19 percent in 2011 with
quantitative easing blamed for undermining the retirement plans.
STELIOS READY TO BACK GURASSA AS CHAIRMAN OF EASYJET -
EasyJet Deputy Chairman, Charles Gurassa, has emerged as
the leading contender to replace Chairman Mike Rake after a
source close to EasyJet founder and top shareholder, Stelios
Haji-Ioannou, said relations between the two had always been
civil and cordial. Haji-ioannou voted against Rake's re-election
in 2012 but supported Gurassa's re-appointment.
The Times
MORTGAGE 'CRUNCH TIME' RAISES FEAR OF SURGE IN REPOSSESSIONS
- The increase in interest-only mortgages before the financial
crisis could see more people lose their homes with 2017 as a
'crunch year', the Financial Services Authority will say this
week.
DE LA RUE IS LEFT HOPING FOR CHANGE AS CHINESE DEAL SLIPS
OUT OF ITS GRASP - De la Rue, the printer of bank
notes, has suffered a further blow, missing out a large contract
from the Chinese Government. According to insiders, the company
was shortlisted but is struggling to win tenders.