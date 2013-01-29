LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) -

The Independent

THE BANK OF ENGLAND'S MOST OPTIMISTIC MAN - INTERVIEW WITH MPC MEMBER DAVID MILES - Supportive of quantitative easing, Miles says he expects growth in the UK economy to pick up but to remain "for the next year or so beneath what you might call the average cruising speed of the British economy."

The Guardian

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND COULD HAND 4 MILLION POUNDS IN BONUSES TO INVESTMENT CHIEF - The head of the RBS investment bank, John Hourican, is due to receive 4 million pounds as part of share bonuses deferred over a number of years since the bank's 2008 bailout.

MPs TELL CHANCELLOR: STOP USING AUTUMN STATEMENT AS A BUDGET - The chairman of Britain's treasury select committee, Andrew Tyrie, said that the autumn statement ought not to be second budget with two budgets a year carrying uncertainty and economic cost.

The Telegraph

GOVERNMENT 'COULD SPEND MORE WITHOUT FINANCIAL RISK' SAYS NOBEL PRIZE-WINNING ECONOMIST - Christopher Pissarides said the government should consider capital investment projects and factor in potential tax revenues and rental income.

RUSSIA SHUNS EURO BONDS ON NORTH-SOUTH RIFT, ROTATES INTO STOCKS - Russian Premier Dmitry Medvedev said the country had had enough of euro risk and has no plans to buy euro bonds at the moment. He said efforts to stabilise the euro structure had dragged on too long.

The Times

CHINA OPENS THE DOOR TO NINTENDO'S SUPER MARIO KART AT LAST - State newspapers reported on Monday that a government official said a ban on video game consoles was being reviewed, potentially opening a new and lucrative market to Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft.