LONDON Jan 31 The Telegraph
GOVERNMENT TO SCRAP SECOND RAIL FRANCHISE BID
The department for transport will announce it is scrapping the
bidding competition for a rail line, extending the contract to
current operator First Group.
SMARTPHONES HIT NINTENDO AS GAMES SHUN CONSOLES
Nintendo slashed its sales forecasts as customers
switched from traditional consoles to smartphones and tablets
for their gaming needs.
MORTGAGE LENDING 'AT STRONGEST SINCE CRISIS'
December saw an 11-month peak in mortgage approvals for house
purchases in the UK, taking the level to 55,785 new mortgages.
The Independent
MARTIN WEALE: NGDP TARGET IS PLAYING WITH FIRE
Martin Weale, member of the Bank of England's monetary policy
committee, said that the cons outweigh the pros on nominal GDP
targeting and further quantitative easing was "certainly not
parked."
FSA TO INVESTIGATE PENSIONS ANNUITY MARKET AMID FEARS
The FSA will announce an investigation into the multi
billion-pound pensions annuity market due to fears people are
losing out on thousands of pounds of income upon retirement.
The Guardian
OFT REJECTS NEED FOR COMPETITION INQUIRY INTO PETROL PRICING
The UK fuel market is working well and does not need a
full-blown investigation by the Competition Commission,
Britain's watchdog said.