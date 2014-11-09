LONDON Nov 9 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Sunday Times

CARNEY TO UNVEIL PLAN TO END BANK BAILOUTS

Bank of England governor Mark Carney, who is also chair of the global Financial Stability Board, will on Monday set out his proposals on how to avoid future government bank bail-outs, before presenting them to the G20 leaders' summit in Australia.

Under the plans, the 29 "global systemically important" banks will be required to issue billions of pounds of bail-in bonds, which will not pay out if banks gets into trouble. The loans would convert to shares in the banks in such a situation.

HEDGE FUNDS LEAP ON M6 TOLL ROAD

U.S. hedge funds Centerbridge Partners, King Street Capital Management and Strategic Value Partners, which specialise in snapping up problem loans, have bought more than 15 percent of the debt of Britain's only toll motorway, the M6 toll road between Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

SNAPCHAT FUNDRAISING VALUES APP AT $10-12 BLN

Mobile messaging company Snapchat is talking to a number of potential investors including Yahoo, venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and individuals in Britain and Europe. Sources involved in the talks said the latest cash injection could value Snapchat at between $10 and $12 billion.

Sunday Telegraph

FINANCIERS SEEK 250 MLN POUNDS TO ESTABLISH NEW LENDER

A group of financiers led by John van Kuffeler, the former chairman of doorstep lending giant Provident Financial, is attempting to raise 250 million pounds ($396.83 million)to establish a new alternative consumer finance venture that would be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, Non-Standard Finance Plc, would aim to capitalise on the boom in supplying short-term finance to British people classed as having poor credit ratings.

($1 = 0.6300 British Pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)