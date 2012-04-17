UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
The Times
DEATH KNELL SOUNDS FOR LOCAL DAILY NEWSPAPERS
Local newspapers with heritages dating back to the 19th century are to stop printing daily editions as Johnston Press sacrifices newsprint in favour of digital journalism.
The Telegraph
HEDGE FUNDS SELL COMMODITIES AMID CHINA GROWTH FEARS
Hedge funds are cutting their exposure to commodities at an accelerated pace as concerns mount that slowing growth in China will depress demand.
SUPERMARKETS TIGHTEN GRIP ON PETROL SALES
Supermarkets have cornered almost half the petrol and diesel fuel market in a shake-up that has led to renewed calls for an Office of Fair Trading inquiry into unfair trading practices.
JCB DIGS IN WITH RECORD REVENUE
JCB, one of Britain's most famous manufacturers, has posted record annual results after surging global demand for its tractors and construction equipment.
The Guardian
GAS 'FRACKING' GETS THE GREEN LIGHT
British ministers have been advised to allow the controversial practice of "fracking" for shale gas to be extended in Britain, despite it causing two earthquakes and the emergence of serious doubts over the safety of the wells that have already been drilled.
The Independent
FACEBOOK BENEFITS FROM HIGHER AD RATES AHEAD OF IPO
Facebook's advertising rates have shot up 41 percent on a year ago, an authoritative new survey suggests, boosting hopes for the social networking website's planned $100 billion stock-market flotation
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
