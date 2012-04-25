The Times
BP ENGINEER CHARGED WITH DESTROYING OIL SPILL EVIDENCE
The first BP employee to be arrested in connection
with the Deepwater Horizon disaster was charged on Tuesday with
allegedly trying to destroy evidence about the true scale of the
oil spill.
The Telegraph
BARCLAYS ACCUSED OVER LIBOR RATE FIX
Barclays has become the first bank to face claims
in a British court that it manipulated the key inter-bank
borrowing rate.
UK HITS BORROWING TARGET, DEBT HITS RECORD
The British government borrowed 2 billion pound more than
expected last month but still managed to meet its full-year
borrowing target. However, the UK faces slowing tax receipts and
a record national debt of 1.02 trillion pound.
MURDOCH DISCUSSED BID WITH CAMERON
British prime minister David Cameron is facing
calls for an inquiry into his own behaviour after James
Murdoch said the two men discussed News Corporation's
controversial bid to buy out BSkyB at a Christmas dinner.
The Guardian
UK MINISTER BEGS TO GIVE HIS SIDE OF STORY
British culture secretary Jeremy Hunt begged the Leveson
inquiry on Tuesday to give him a chance to salvage his
reputation after emails released by News Corp appeared
to show that Hunt and his office passed confidential and
market-sensitive information to the Murdoch empire to support
its takeover of BSkyB.
The Independent
HUNDREDS OF CITY MILLIONAIRES IN FILM TAX LOOPHOLE
Hundreds of highly paid City of London bankers and chief
executives make up the vast majority of members of a tax
avoidance scheme at the centre of a crackdown by the British
Revenue.
($1 = 0.6192 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)