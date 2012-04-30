BRIEF-Seagate Technology plc's unit issues principal amounts of Senior Notes due 2022 and 2024
* On Feb 3, 2017, Seagate HDD Cayman $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2022 - SEC filing
The Times
AIRLINES RAISE VALUE IN UK AIR TRAFFIC SYSTEM
A consortium of airlines has increased its valuation of a stake in Britain's air traffic control system by 10 percent, delivering a much-needed boost to the government's funds.
The Telegraph
UK BRANDS LOSE RIGHT TO OWN NAMES IN CHINA
UK brands from John Lewis to Dixons have had the rights to their names in China snapped up without their consent by trademark "squatters", potentially putting at risk plans to expand into the world's most exciting consumer market.
GOLDMAN'S O'NEILL IN BANK GOVERNOR RACE
Jim O'Neill, a senior executive at Goldman Sachs, has emerged as a surprise contender to become the next governor of the Bank of England.
SPAIN'S WOES TO DEEPEN AS IT DOUBLE-DIPS
Spain is set to confirm officially that it fell back into recession in the first quarter of the year, marking the beginning of what is expected to be another rocky week for the ailing euro zone economy
HEATHROW ORDERED TO KEEP QUIET ABOUT DELAYS
The Home Office has tried to ban Heathrow airport from informing the public about the full extent of delays at the airport, suggest emails obtained by The Daily Telegraph.
The Guardian
P&O CRUISE SHIP STAFF PAID BASIC SALARY
Crew on British cruise holidays who are paid a basic salary of as little as 75 pence an hour face having extra tips from passengers withheld unless they hit performance targets.
The Independent
EURO ZONE CRISIS HAS A LONG WAY TO GO, SAYS CAMERON
British Prime Minister David Cameron issued a stark warning on Sunday that the euro zone is facing a renewed threat of collapse as he blamed economic woes on the continent for Britain's double-dip recession.
($1 = 0.6159 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* Jennison Associates LLC reports 5.8 percent passive stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l3UcFk) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Intends to complete a refinancing of its existing secured debt consisting of a new capital structure