The Times
PWC'S AUDITING UNDER QUESTION
PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is embroiled in a
potentially explosive row with a client after questions were
raised about its auditing, according to the Times.
The Telegraph
RBS TO PAY BIG DIVIDEND ON PREFERENCE SHARES
Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to re-instate
dividends on its preference shares in May, which could lead to a
400 million pound ($639.10 million) capital raising.
INDIAN TAX ATTACKED BY INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES
The international business community has launched a
blistering attack on the Indian government for a retrospective
tax grab against multinational companies.
DEAL SIGNED TO SAVE GAME GROUP
Buy-out group OpCapita has paid 50 million pound for 333
Game stores and will appoint former Halfords' chief
executive David Hamid as chairman.
The Guardian
EXECUTIVES INFLATING EACH OTHERS PAY
Executives pay has spiralled out of control because nearly
half of remuneration committee members are either serving or
former company bosses, according to a report by the High Pay
Commission.
The Independent
ENERGY GIANT EDF PREPARES FOR NUCLEAR FUTURE
The French energy giant EDF is working up
contingency plans should Centrica walk away from their joint
venture to build a new wave of nuclear power stations.
($1 = 0.6259 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)