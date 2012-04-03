The Times
POKER SITE PLAYS TRUMP CARD TO BREAK AMERICA
A London-listed gaming company, 888 Holdings, is in
talks with Donald Trump to exploit the looming legislation of
online gambling in America.
The Telegraph
ABERDEEN MOVES TO TAKE CONTROL OF ALLIANCE
Aberdeen Asset Management wants to replace Katherine
Garrett-Cox as manager of the embattled 2.1 billion pound ($3.36
billion) Alliance Trust in what would be one of the most
dramatic coups in London's financial district for many years.
AVON REJECTS 'OPPORTUNISTIC' COTY BID
Door-to-door cosmetics seller Avon has angrily
rejected a $10 billion bid from Coty, the perfume maker behind
fragrances for Beyonce and Lady Gaga, and accused its rival of
trying to get a "free look" at its books.
The Guardian
UK EXPLORERS STRUGGLE TO STRIKE FALKLANDS OIL
Desire Petroleum and Borders & Southern Petroleum
, two of five London-listed exploration businesses with
interests in the Falklands Islands, announced annual pre-tax
losses of $42.5 million and $1.74 million on Monday.
The Independent
EDF GETS FINED FOR POOR COMPLAINT HANDLING RECORD
French-owned firm EDF Energy was handed a slap on
the wrist fine on Monday by Britain's energy watchdog Ofgem for
the poor way it deals with complaints.
($1 = 0.6244 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)