EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 24)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
The Times
CADBURY JOB LOSSES ARE WORTH $22 MILLION TO THE BOSS
Kraft Foods Inc Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld has been rewarded for laying off staff at Cadbury staff with a 13.5 percent pay rise to almost $22 million.
The Telegraph
DUTCH BICYCLE GROUP IN TALKS TO BUY RALEIGH
Raleigh Cycle, maker of the bicycles in Britain, could be sold to Accell, a Dutch bicycle-making company.
'KING OF MINING M&A' QUITS JP MORGAN
Ian Hannam, one of the London's financial district's most prolific bankers, has resigned from JP Morgan after being fined 450,000 pounds by the Financial Services Authority for market abuse.
The Guardian
MURDOCH QUITS AS BOSS OF BSKYB
James Murdoch stepped down as chairman of BSkyB on Monday, six weeks after giving up a similar role at News International, in the wake of the criticism of his handling of the News of the World phone hacking scandal.
The Independent
JJB SHARES SURGE AMID FUNDING TALKS
JJB Sports saw a jump in its battered share price today after confirming it was involved in funding talks with a potential strategic partner.
($1 = 0.6262 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.
Feb 24 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):