Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
The Times
UK REGULATOR WARNS PRIVATE PATIENTS PAY TOO MUCH
The UK's Office of Fair Trading has referred the 5.5 billion pound ($8.73 billion) private healthcare market to the Competition Commission amid evidence that patients are paying too much.
The Telegraph
EX-CEO OF UK RETAILER JJB CHARGED WITH FRAUD
Chris Ronnie, the former chief executive of JJB Sports , has been charged with seven offences relating to a 1 million pound alleged fraud.
BANKERS' BTG STAKES VALUED AT 122 MILLION POUNDS
Two British investment bankers are set to have their stakes in BTG Pactual, the Brazilian merchant bank they work, for valued at nearly $400 million when it floats on the country's stock market this month.
The Guardian
AMAZON PROBED OVER CORPORATION TAX PAYMENT
Amazon.co.uk, Britain's biggest online retailer, generated sales of more than 3.3 billion pounds ($5.24 billion) in the country last year but paid no corporation tax on any of the profits from that income - and is under investigation by the UK tax authorities.
CITY WHIZ-KID ARRESTED OVER TRADING OFFENCES
A 23-year-old self-proclaimed currency trading expert who received a wave of publicity after reportedly spending 125,000 pounds on a single bottle of champagne has been arrested by London financial regulators investigating suspected unauthorised trading.
The Independent
CUTS HAMPER FIGHT AGAINST CRIME, SAYS SFO BOSS
The outgoing director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) expressed "serious concerns" on Wednesday that government cutbacks to the department's budget will hamper its efforts to tackle major white-collar crimes.
($1 = 0.6300 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.