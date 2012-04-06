The Times
MANUFACTURING FALL HALTS UK RECOVERY
A shock fall in the factory output quashed hopes of a strong
economic rebound in the first quarter and contradicted claims
that British manufacturing is flourishing thanks to the cheaper
pound.
TARGET FOR BOARD EQUALITY STILL OFF, SAY CAMPAIGNERS
The chances of a quarter of the positions on the boards of
the FTSE 100 companies being filled by women within three years
remain a long shot, judging by statistics released by a leading
campaign group.
The Telegraph
NEWS CORP HACKING BILL SURGES TO 240 MILLION POUNDS
The cost to News International of the phone-hacking scandal
has soared to 240 million pounds ($379.93 million) as
write-downs, legal claims and redundancy payments have punched a
hole in the accounts of Rupert Murdoch's newspaper empire.
BRITISH GAS TO REPLACE THOUSANDS OF SMART METERS
British Gas has admitted it will have to replace
many of the 400,000 smart meters it has installed in UK homes -
after new government guidelines deemed they were not smart
enough.
The Guardian
VIRGIN ATLANTIC INVESTIGATES TIP-OFF TO PAPARAZZI
A senior employee at Virgin Atlantic has resigned
after allegations that she passed private flight details of
celebrities, including England footballer Ashley Cole and
actress Sienna Miller, to a global paparazzi agency.
The Independent
JOB MARKET IMPROVING, SAYS UK RECRUITMENT SPECIALIST
Buoyant figures from London's recruitment firm Robert
Walters on Thursday might suggest Britain's professional job
market is roaring back into health.
($1 = 0.6317 British pounds)
